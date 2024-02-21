Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $10.63 Million Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 105,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,633,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Raymond James at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Raymond James by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 661.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $412,695.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $112.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,711.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,711.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,687 shares of company stock valued at $727,008 over the last 90 days. 9.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group cut their price target on Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $112.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

Raymond James Price Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $116.52. 39,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,109,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $119.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.07.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

