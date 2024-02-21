Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 9,658 Shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 478,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,658 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Radian Group worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 575.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,765,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $282,110,000 after buying an additional 10,874,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 202.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,295,712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $64,760,000 after buying an additional 2,204,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Radian Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,009,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,915,000 after buying an additional 2,195,362 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Radian Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,577,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Radian Group by 12.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,104,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $333,815,000 after buying an additional 1,710,552 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radian Group Stock Performance

Shares of RDN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.54. 30,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,060,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Radian Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.01 and a 12-month high of $29.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.00.

Radian Group Increases Dividend

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $328.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.04 million. Radian Group had a net margin of 48.51% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RDN shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Radian Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Radian Group in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Radian Group Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

