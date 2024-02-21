Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,888 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 509,885 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,888 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.53% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $13,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 53.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,492 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 25.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 39.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 128,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Profile

(Free Report)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.