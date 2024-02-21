Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $9.90 Million Stock Position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,609 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.09% of Ichor worth $9,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 880,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,028,000 after acquiring an additional 39,443 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $582,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,917 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ichor stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.96. 28,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 266,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.71. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

In other Ichor news, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total transaction of $1,056,359.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Ichor news, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total transaction of $2,268,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,572.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Christopher Smith sold 23,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $1,056,359.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,170,431.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 80,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,652,848 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ICHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ichor from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ichor from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

