Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $15.93 Million Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 14,314 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Ryder System worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ryder System by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after acquiring an additional 23,111 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryder System during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 33.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Ryder System by 12.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Vertical Research cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

Get Our Latest Report on R

Ryder System Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:R traded up $0.77 on Wednesday, reaching $109.47. 10,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,746. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $119.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.