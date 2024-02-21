Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $12.64 Million Holdings in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of American Financial Group worth $12,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,474 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 23.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $123.93. The company had a trading volume of 6,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,465. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.22 and a twelve month high of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.99 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. This is a boost from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $100,427.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 909 shares in the company, valued at $107,398.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

