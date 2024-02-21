Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $10.10 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,282 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $10,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 8.5% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 111,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 47.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,654,000 after acquiring an additional 158,181 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 13.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFSI shares. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.25.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $87.24. The company had a trading volume of 5,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.04. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.00 and a 52-week high of $94.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.70.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.75. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $361.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.52%.

Insider Activity at PennyMac Financial Services

In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Follette sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,748,491.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,109.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $1,174,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,604 shares in the company, valued at $23,537,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 240,101 shares of company stock valued at $19,605,049. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

