Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,471 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Jefferies Financial Group worth $11,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 18,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 15,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JEF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.01. 20,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,440. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.11 and its 200-day moving average is $36.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.37. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.34 and a 52-week high of $41.96.

Jefferies Financial Group ( NYSE:JEF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

