Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,622 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,731 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $14,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 10,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.0% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 138.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.0% in the third quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.20.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

NYSE:TMHC traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.02. The stock had a trading volume of 43,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $34.10 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total value of $7,555,660.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,337. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 20,896 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $1,170,384.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,837,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,901,490.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 139,661 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.10, for a total transaction of $7,555,660.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,337. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,339 shares of company stock worth $10,726,432. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

See Also

