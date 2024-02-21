Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 978,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,165 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.15% of JELD-WEN worth $13,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in JELD-WEN in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.91. 25,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.80.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 19th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 19.74%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on JELD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer started coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on JELD-WEN from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.90.

In related news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 53,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $1,036,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 814,463 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,751.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

