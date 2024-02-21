Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 18,504 Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,504 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.31% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 455.1% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 449.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Trading Up 0.1 %

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,050,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $71.13.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.20). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.56%.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

(Free Report)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.