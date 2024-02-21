Braemar Plc (LON:BMS) Announces GBX 4 Dividend

Braemar Plc (LON:BMS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Braemar Stock Down 0.7 %

BMS stock opened at GBX 273.05 ($3.44) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £89.89 million, a PE ratio of -3,055.56 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 280.37 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 252.87. Braemar has a twelve month low of GBX 230 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.60 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.10.

Insider Transactions at Braemar

In other Braemar news, insider Tristram Simmonds sold 34,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.48), for a total value of £95,250.36 ($119,932.46). Company insiders own 55.34% of the company’s stock.

About Braemar

Braemar Plc provides shipbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Chartering, Investment Advisory, and Risk Advisory. The Chartering segment provides shipbroking services for deep sea tankers, specialized tankers, dry cargo, and offshore; cost-saving solutions; freight consultancy; and a vessel database.

