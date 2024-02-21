Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG) versus Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Financial Review

Bone Biologics (NASDAQ:BBLG – Get Free Report) and Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bone Biologics and Inogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bone Biologics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -142.95% -93.35% Inogen -40.42% -30.65% -22.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bone Biologics and Inogen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inogen 1 2 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Inogen has a consensus price target of $13.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.01%. Given Inogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Inogen is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

This table compares Bone Biologics and Inogen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.49 million ($49.68) -0.08 Inogen $377.24 million 0.59 -$83.77 million ($5.74) -1.65

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Inogen. Inogen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bone Biologics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.2% of Inogen shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Inogen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its stock price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inogen has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inogen beats Bone Biologics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

(Get Free Report)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBM, an osteopromotive recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It also develops NELL-1/DBM Fusion Device for use in spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L2-S1. The company's platform technology is used in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. Bone Biologics Corporation was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. The company offers Inogen One, a portable device that concentrate the air around the patient to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators; and related accessories. The company also rents its products directly to patients. Inogen, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Bone Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bone Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.