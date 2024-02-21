Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Shares Down 5.8% After Earnings Miss

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.8% on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $127.10 and last traded at $128.00. 66,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 220,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $135.87.

The construction company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is presently 6.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BCC. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boise Cascade news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares in the company, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCC. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the second quarter worth about $25,000. USA Financial Formulas raised its position in Boise Cascade by 5,050.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1,147.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Trading Down 5.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.61.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Articles

