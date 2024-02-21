BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$17.68 and last traded at C$17.61. 222,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 67% from the average session volume of 133,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.57.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$17.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$17.03.

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

