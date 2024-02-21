BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG) Trading Up 0.1%

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF (TSE:ZAG – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.49 and last traded at C$13.49. Approximately 181,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 269,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.47.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.31.

BMO Aggregate Bond Index ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

