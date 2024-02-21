BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.77 Per Share

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.7698 per share on Wednesday, April 10th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from BlueScope Steel’s previous dividend of $0.75.
BlueScope Steel Trading Down 5.3 %
BLSFY stock opened at $71.41 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $80.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.66.
BlueScope Steel Company Profile
