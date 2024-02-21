Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $8.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 7.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 8,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VEA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,721,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,214,007. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $45.59. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

