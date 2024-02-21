Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Blue Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.0% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after purchasing an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,481,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 704,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,418,000 after purchasing an additional 428,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,802,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.27. The stock had a trading volume of 229,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,653. The company has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $239.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $251.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Articles

