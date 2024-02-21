Blue Investment Partners LLC Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 420.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,916 shares during the quarter. Invesco Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,241,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170,172 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,117,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,389,000 after acquiring an additional 289,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,032,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,618 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 5,436,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,144,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,843 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BKLN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.04. The stock had a trading volume of 5,805,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,559,450. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.33 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

