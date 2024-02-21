Blue Investment Partners LLC Buys 103 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 0.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in AbbVie by 238.3% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 94,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 66,500 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 944,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,720,000 after acquiring an additional 45,294 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in AbbVie by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 60,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ABBV stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $174.55. 2,406,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,360,378. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.60. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $178.92. The company has a market cap of $314.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Raymond James increased their price target on AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.36.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

