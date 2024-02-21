Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,340 shares during the quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 0.05% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.30.

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of BLMN stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $26.71. 218,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,104,831. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.