Bloom Burton Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX)

Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSE:MBX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Bloom Burton decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Microbix Biosystems in a report issued on Thursday, February 15th. Bloom Burton analyst D. Martin now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.05. Bloom Burton currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Microbix Biosystems’ current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Microbix Biosystems (TSE:MBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$4.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.80 million. Microbix Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.24%.

Shares of TSE MBX opened at C$0.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.99, a current ratio of 5.13 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33. Microbix Biosystems has a 1-year low of C$0.23 and a 1-year high of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$55.30 million, a PE ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 0.28.

Microbix Biosystems Inc, a life science company, develops and commercializes proprietary biological and technological solutions for human health and wellbeing in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures diagnostic-test products, such as test-controls under the QAPs brand; viral transport medium for collection of patient samples to test for pathogens including virus causing the COVID-19 disease under the DxTM brand; Kinlytic, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots; and antigen products.

