Block (SQ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Block Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:SQ opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -139.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.53. Block has a 1 year low of $38.85 and a 1 year high of $83.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Get Block alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Block from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research raised Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,200,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,015 shares in the company, valued at $13,200,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,325,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,663 shares of company stock worth $1,869,855 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Block during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.