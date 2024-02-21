Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.

Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,072 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 1.5% of Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Blackstone by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 81,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,760,000 after acquiring an additional 48,436 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 875,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,853,000 after purchasing an additional 57,076 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 18.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 693,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $74,271,000 after purchasing an additional 107,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.81.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BX traded down $1.06 on Wednesday, hitting $125.27. 1,607,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,648,639. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The stock has a market cap of $89.01 billion, a PE ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day moving average of $111.67.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a $0.94 dividend. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

