Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP decreased its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,679 shares during the quarter. CenterBook Partners LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 10.4% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter worth $2,316,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 15.0% during the third quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 13.0% during the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 444,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 51,080 shares during the period. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 63.3% during the third quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 11,209 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $127.08 per share, with a total value of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,349,313. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 28,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $3,694,498.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 982,221 shares in the company, valued at $125,773,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat purchased 232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.08 per share, for a total transaction of $29,482.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,313. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 83,352 shares of company stock valued at $10,668,224. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $126.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.67. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

