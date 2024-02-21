BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BlackRock Capital Investment from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BKCC

BlackRock Capital Investment Trading Up 0.8 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Investment

BKCC stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. BlackRock Capital Investment has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $275.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKCC. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after acquiring an additional 177,330 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in BlackRock Capital Investment by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 886,024 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 77,137 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Capital Investment by 81.5% during the third quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 853,697 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 383,363 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 552,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 14,549 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 512,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 313,389 shares in the last quarter. 18.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Investment

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.