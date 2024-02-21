BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for BlackLine in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 14th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.24 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for BlackLine’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BlackLine’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

BlackLine Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $57.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -574.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. BlackLine has a 1 year low of $47.26 and a 1 year high of $72.50.

Insider Activity at BlackLine

In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock valued at $390,627 over the last three months. 9.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 772.7% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 407.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.