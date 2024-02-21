Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 43.64% and a net margin of 71.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of BSM traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.26. The stock had a trading volume of 80,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,340. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $13.41 and a 12 month high of $18.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 93.14%.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 2.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 70,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter worth about $77,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 48.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 325,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,382,000 after buying an additional 106,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,587,000 after buying an additional 196,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSM shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James cut Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

