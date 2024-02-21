Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Purchased by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,344,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,266 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.98% of Black Hills worth $68,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKH. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 6.4% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,369,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter worth $1,752,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 57.0% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 159,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 57,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 8.1% in the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 178,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Hills alerts:

Black Hills Price Performance

BKH stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 36,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,499. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.65. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.43 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85.

Black Hills Increases Dividend

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $591.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.67 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 11.25%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is an increase from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 66.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKH. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Mizuho upgraded Black Hills from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Black Hills from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Black Hills from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Black Hills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Black Hills

About Black Hills

(Free Report)

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.