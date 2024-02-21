Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 12.3% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 8,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $262.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.92.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,519.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.50, for a total transaction of $55,777.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,302.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.52, for a total transaction of $140,260.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,519.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,087 shares of company stock worth $3,088,888. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE ROK opened at $272.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $295.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $287.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 13.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.57%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.