Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Glenview Trust co increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 557,431 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $144,113,000 after buying an additional 92,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,851,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,482,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX opened at $240.69 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $228.62 and a one year high of $287.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $239.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.64. The stock has a market cap of $69.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.04, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

