Bison Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 49.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in AutoZone by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 809,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,017,410,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in AutoZone by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AutoZone during the 4th quarter valued at about $658,788,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 263,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,699.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,855.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,673.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,599.45. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of AutoZone from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,933.00 to $3,027.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,868.88.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

