Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $52.94

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $52.94 and last traded at $51.22, with a volume of 650532 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.24.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.51.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the fourth quarter worth $216,000.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

