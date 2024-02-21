Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 141,907 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 194,313 shares.The stock last traded at $344.00 and had previously closed at $343.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BIO shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $493.75.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.85.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $681.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total transaction of $195,874.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,118,004.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bio-Rad Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 35,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

See Also

