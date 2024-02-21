Bicycle Therapeutics plc to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($5.20) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will earn ($5.20) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Bicycle Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.27) per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bicycle Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.52. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.54 and a 52 week high of $28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 8.65 and a current ratio of 8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $681.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 250.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 643,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,249,000 after acquiring an additional 73,728 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 896.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $341,000. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

