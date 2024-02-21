BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Plans $0.72 Dividend

BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BHP Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,285 ($28.77) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,493.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,392.38. The firm has a market cap of £115.62 billion, a PE ratio of 1,138.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.87. BHP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 2,157 ($27.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,745 ($34.56).

Get BHP Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,730 ($34.37) to GBX 2,660 ($33.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,610 ($32.86) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($27.70) price target on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,362.14 ($29.74).

BHP Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.