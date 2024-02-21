Beyond’s (BYON) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Beyond from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Beyond in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Beyond in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Beyond stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 3.68.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names.

