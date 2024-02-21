Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Free Report) were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. Approximately 57,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 26,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.43.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. Stock Up 6.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $532.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWMX. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $467,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. during the 4th quarter valued at $406,000. Sagil Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 73,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. in the 3rd quarter worth $548,000. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, SAP.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company. It operates through two segments, The Home Organization Products (Betterware or BWM); and The Beauty and Personal Care Products (JAFRA). The Betterware or BWM segment provides a portfolio of products comprising kitchen and food preservation; home solutions; bedroom; bathroom; laundry and cleaning; and technology and mobility.

