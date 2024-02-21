Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB trimmed its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,447 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 3,794 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,391,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,671,073,000 after buying an additional 778,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Best Buy by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,152,129 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $803,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,256 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $773,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,006 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,478,759 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $311,139,000 after purchasing an additional 66,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,309 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $348,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,341 shares during the period. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on BBY. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.43.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average of $72.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.30 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 49.13% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $24,147,644.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 313,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $24,147,644.16. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 199,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,351,512.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 213,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $16,048,344.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 288,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,658,314.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 686,796 shares of company stock valued at $52,374,450 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

