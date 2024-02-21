Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Trading Up 4.3%

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.09 and last traded at $7.09. 70,112 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 803,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Berry from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Berry from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Berry Stock Up 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.53. The company has a market cap of $536.50 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.79.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Berry by 525.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,147 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Berry by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Berry by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,151 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Berry by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

