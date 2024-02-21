Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Bengal Energy Ltd. (TSE:BNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 63060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Bengal Energy Trading Down 20.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 2.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Bengal Energy

Bengal Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia. It holds interests in the PL 303 Cuisinier, ATP 934 Barrolka, ATP 732 Tookoonooka, and four petroleum licenses situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources Inc and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

