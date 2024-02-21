Benchmark Boosts UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) Price Target to $137.00

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by analysts at Benchmark from $120.00 to $137.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut UFP Industries from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $122.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UFP Industries presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of UFPI stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $109.58. 118,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,250. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.49. UFP Industries has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $128.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Industries will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,561,285 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $159,876,000 after buying an additional 1,370,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,885,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in UFP Industries by 871.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 412,116 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,741,000 after buying an additional 369,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in UFP Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,714,394 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,866,000 after buying an additional 348,158 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,544,000 after purchasing an additional 327,220 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

