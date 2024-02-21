Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its stake in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Beazer Homes USA were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BZH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 83.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 159.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the third quarter worth $31,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.1 %

BZH stock opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 13.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $35.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $916.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 2.26.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The firm had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

