BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. Plans Dividend of GBX 3.97 (LON:BBGI)

BBGI Global Infrastructure S.A. (LON:BBGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 5th. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

BBGI Global Infrastructure Price Performance

BBGI stock opened at GBX 126.87 ($1.60) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £906.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,096.67 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.57 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 2.02. BBGI Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of GBX 121 ($1.52) and a 1 year high of GBX 157 ($1.98).

Get BBGI Global Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at BBGI Global Infrastructure

In other BBGI Global Infrastructure news, insider Duncan Ball purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, with a total value of £28,820 ($36,288.09). In related news, insider Michael Denny acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £26,200 ($32,989.17). Also, insider Duncan Ball purchased 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £28,820 ($36,288.09). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,574,000. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About BBGI Global Infrastructure

BBGI Global Infrastructure SA is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments in operational or near operational assets. It seeks to invest in Public Private Partnerships (PPP) and Private Finance Initiative (PFI) infrastructure assets. The firm typically invests in availability-based' projects including schools, hospitals, prisons, transportation, justice, education, healthcare , emergency services and certain roads infrastructures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBGI Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.