Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2024

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHCGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

BHC opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.79. Bausch Health Companies has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.84.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bausch Health Companies

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

