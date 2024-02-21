Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.37 per share for the quarter.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bausch Health Companies
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Walmart’s uptrend is intact; buy it when it dips
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 E-VTOL stocks: Which ones can fly higher in 2024?
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Booking stock is the discounted growth story in travel stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.