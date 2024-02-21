Bausch Health Companies (BHC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.37 per share for the quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE BHC opened at C$11.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,583.76. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of C$7.56 and a 12 month high of C$13.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.62.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

