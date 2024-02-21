Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.

Bath & Body Works has a dividend payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Bath & Body Works to earn $3.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.5%.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.85. Bath & Body Works has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $47.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 1,180.4% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 11,890.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Bath & Body Works by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays downgraded Bath & Body Works from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.85.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

