Barclays (NYSE:BCS) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF) Head to Head Review

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CBAUF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Barclays and Commonwealth Bank of Australia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 1 1 2 0 2.25 Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 21.21% 7.73% 0.35% Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.4% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Commonwealth Bank of Australia shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Barclays and Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $30.88 billion 1.03 $7.33 billion $1.71 4.89 Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A $5.22 13.85

Barclays has higher revenue and earnings than Commonwealth Bank of Australia. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $3.83 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. Barclays pays out 15.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Barclays beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, and New Zealand segments. The company offers transaction, savings, and foreign currency accounts; term deposits; personal and business loans; overdrafts; equipment finance; credit cards; international payment and trade; and private banking services, as well as home and car loans. It also provides retail, premium, business, offshore, and institutional banking services; and funds management, superannuation, and share broking products and services, as well as car, health, life, income protection, and travel insurance. In addition, the company offers advisory services for high-net-worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and international and foreign exchange services. Commonwealth Bank of Australia was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

