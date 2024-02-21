Barclays Lowers RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $13.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $35.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 53.48% from the stock’s previous close.

RAPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.36.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Activity

RAPT Therapeutics stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,408,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $31.45.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $54,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,633.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,898 shares of company stock valued at $95,236. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAPT. Braidwell LP bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,408,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,650,000 after acquiring an additional 783,026 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after buying an additional 359,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

